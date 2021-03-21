JOBS: Search is on to fill key top post in the fishing industry which is of considerable importance in Donegal

The search is on to appoint someone to one of the top jobs in the Irish fishing industry.

The Irish Fish Processors & Exporters Association (IFPEA) is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer - with a salary of €80,000 - €90,000 a year.

The IFPEA is the nationally recognised fishing industry representative organisation that is owned by its fish processing members, and is particularly important for the sector in Donegal.

The IFPEA represents its members and contributes actively to a variety of transnational & EU related bodies. Within Ireland, the IFPEA participates in a range of fishing industry consultative and management advisory bodies.

The organisation undertakes various EU designated functions related to the Common Market Organisation (AIPCE/CEP).

The IFPEA performs a vital lobbying function on behalf of its members and the Irish fish processing industry.

The final remuneration, location and conditions for the successful candidate are subject to negotiation.

The deadline for applicants expired last week.