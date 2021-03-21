JOBS: Search is on to fill key top post in the fishing industry which is of considerable importance in Donegal

Contact
The search is on to appoint someone to one of the top jobs in the Irish fishing industry.
The Irish Fish Processors & Exporters Association (IFPEA) is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer - with a salary of €80,000 - €90,000 a year.
The IFPEA is the nationally recognised fishing industry representative organisation that is owned by its fish processing members, and is particularly important for the sector in Donegal.
The IFPEA represents its members and contributes actively to a variety of transnational & EU related bodies. Within Ireland, the IFPEA participates in a range of fishing industry consultative and management advisory bodies.
The organisation undertakes various EU designated functions related to the Common Market Organisation (AIPCE/CEP).
The IFPEA performs a vital lobbying function on behalf of its members and the Irish fish processing industry.
The final remuneration, location and conditions for the successful candidate are subject to negotiation.
The deadline for applicants expired last week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
WINNER: Adam Foley tucks the ball home as Harps beat Bohs on Saturday night PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.