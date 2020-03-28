President Higgins sympathises with bereaved families and praises nation's effort to stem Covid-19

Following his signing of the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill 2020, President Michael D. Higgins offered condolences to the bereaved.

He also praised the efforts being made to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

President Higgins said: "As we enter a crucial period in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may I again express my sympathies to all those who have lost a family member or friend, and my best wishes to all those who have been infected by the virus, all those who have not had the opportunity to express their grief, or offer their care and visits to those they love.

"May I express, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our shared sense of sadness at the increase in the number of our people who have died as a result of the pandemic.

"Behind the statistics we will hear, or have read, that there are families grieving and people in distress because they cannot meet their loved ones.

"As we muster our resolve to be far more vigilant as we enter a most difficult phase of tackling the virus, it is appropriate for me to express my thanks to the Irish people for their response to the crisis, and urge them to stay the course and encourage others to do so.

"So many people are continuing to do their best to keep us safe and to keep the country going, through their efforts in the health service, in public service bodies, in important social services, in shops and in pharmacies. It is appropriate that we, as a nation, thank them for their service by doing our bit, by complying with the HSE advice.

"Extraordinary and difficult measures have been necessary as we try to stem the tide of increasing infection. The effects of those measures will become visible in the coming weeks.

"The legislation is emergency legislation for a time of crisis. It is appropriate that it has time limits and leaves our constitutional rights in place.

"These are difficult times, but our difficulties will come to an end. Let us make sure that, through the decisions and actions we take at present, we ensure the health and safety of each other, all of us together.

"Beir beannacht.”

----------------------

Tar éis dó a mhachnamh a dhéanamh ar an mBille um Bearta Éigeandála ar Mhaithe le Leas an Phobail (Covid-19) agus é a chur faoina lámh, d’eisigh an tUachtarán Micheál D. Ó hUigínn an ráiteas seo a leanas:

“Agus sinn ag druidim i dtreo tréimhse chinniúnach inár bhfreagairt ar phaindéim COVID-19, ba mhaith liom mo chomhbhrón a chur in iúl arís leo siúd ar bhásaigh duine dá gclann nó cara leo, agus mo bheannachtaí a thabhairt dóibh siúd go léir a tholg an víreas, dóibh siúd go léir nach raibh an deis acu a mbrón a chur in iúl, nó cuairt a thabhairt ar a ndaoine muinteartha agus cúram a dhéanamh díobh.

"Thar ceann mhuintir na hÉireann ba mhaith liom ár gcomhbhrón roinnte a chur in iúl mar gheall ar an méadú i líon na ndaoine atá tar éis bás a fháil de bharr na paindéime.

"Taobh thiar de na figiúirí cloisfimid, nó beidh sé léite againn go bhfuil clanna ann atá ag déanamh bróin agus daoine cráite mar nach féidir leo bualadh lena ndaoine muinteartha.

"Agus sinn ag beartú a bheith i bhfad níos airdeallaí agus aghaidh á tabhairt againn ar an gcéad chéim eile chun dul i ngleic leis an víreas, tá sé ceart go gcuirfinn mo bhuíochas in iúl do mhuintir na hÉireann as a bhfreagairt ar an ngéarchéim, agus mholfainn dóibh leanúint orthu agus daoine eile a mhisniú chun an rud céanna a dhéanamh.

"Tá an oiread sin daoine ag leanúint orthu agus a ndícheall á dhéanamh acu muid a choimeád slán agus an tír a choimeád ag dul ar aghaidh, trína gcuid iarrachtaí sa tseirbhís sláinte, i gcomhlachtaí seirbhíse poiblí, i seirbhísí sóisialta tábhachtacha, i siopaí agus i gcógaslanna. Tá sé oiriúnach go nglacfaimis, mar náisiún, buíochas leo as a seirbhís trínár gcion a dhéanamh trí chloí le comhairle an FSS.

"Tá sé riachtanach go nglacfaí le bearta neamhghnácha agus deacra agus sinn ag iarraidh an rabharta infhabhtaithe atá ag méadú a chosc. Feicfear tionchar na mbeart sin sna seachtainí amach romhainn. Is reachtaíocht éigeandála atá ann i gcomhair tréimhse ghéarchéime. Tá sé ceart go mbeadh teorainn ama ann agus go bhfágtar ár gcearta bunreachtúla ann.

"Is tráth deacair atá ann, ach tiocfaidh deireadh lenár ndeacrachtaí. Déanaimis cinnte de go gcinnteoimid sláinte agus sabháilteacht a chéile, sinn uile le chéile, trí na cinntí agus na gníomhartha a ghlacfaimid.

"Beir beannacht.”