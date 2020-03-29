Blood donations still needed during Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Blood donations needed during Covid-19 crisis
Attendance at blood donations clinics is allowed, as demand for blood is as high as ever.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.
“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply," he said. “3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”
Due to the coronavirus crisis, there are new guidelines in place. People are asked to visit giveblood.ie to regsiter their interest. They will then be contacted with information about clinics.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Yes Chef co-owners in Killygordon, Andy Doherty (L) and Michael McGettigan pictured before social distancing restrictions were put in place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.