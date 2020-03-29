Blood donations still needed during Covid-19 crisis

Attendance at blood donations clinics is allowed, as demand for blood is as high as ever.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.

“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply," he said. “3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”

Due to the coronavirus crisis, there are new guidelines in place. People are asked to visit giveblood.ie to regsiter their interest. They will then be contacted with information about clinics.