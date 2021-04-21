31 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal as county now has the highest 14-day rate in Ireland

Donegal is once again the county with the highest Covid 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, following the publication of the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It has reported 31 new cases in the county, up from 18 for the previous 24 hours. This brings the 14-day rate up to 214.8, compared with a national average of 113.4.

In the 14 days to midnight on Tuesday, there have been 342 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal. The five-day moving average now stands at 24 in Donegal.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths in Ireland related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, two were in April, three in March, six in February, and four in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,856 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed additional cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 244,695confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

217 are men / 181 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 863,958 people have received their first dose while 355,529 people have received their second dose.