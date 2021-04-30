Contact

Covid-19 rate in Donegal is 'extremely concerning for public health doctors locally' - Chief Medical Officer

'Virus is still circulating at dangerous levels'

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health has expressed concerned about the high level of Covid-19 cases in Donegal.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “The easing of restrictions is a welcome and deserved turning point in our collective efforts to get through this pandemic. It is a step closer towards the shared national goal of suppressing Covid-19 and protecting the vulnerable. 

“However, incidence around the country varies. Some areas are in a more precarious position than others. For example, while the national incidence rate is 125 per 100,000, Donegal currently stands at 295 per 100,000. This is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

“We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.

“January was a difficult time for us as a country, but particularly tough for those in Donegal. It is important that we look forward now and work together to reduce incidence nationally, but also in our own locality. Your individual actions for the good of your neighbours and community do matter, and they will make all the difference.” 

Earlier today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 29 more cases in Donegal.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Ireland, at 293.4.

This compared with a national average of 127.3.

