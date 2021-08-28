Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Covid-19 outbreak closes disability services

Increase in cases among staff and residents

coronavirus covid-19

The HSE said it regretted the impact the situation has on those who use its services and will endeavour to reinstate services as soon as possible

Cases of Covid-19 among staff and users of Inishowen Disability Services has caused some services to close.
The Health Service Executive said the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among staff, residents and day service users in the Inishowen Disability Services has resulted in a number of services being closed or reduced due.

The public health and infection prevention control departments of the HSE are monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

Individual service users and their families have been contacted where their service has been affected, the HSE said.

“These closures are temporary in the first instance, but are required from a public health and infection prevention control perspective until we assess the extent and impact of the current confirmed cases associated with these Day Services,” a HSE spokeswoman said.

“It is always a last resort to have to restrict or close services. Disability services affected by the Covid-19 cases will reopen as soon as clearance is given by the Public Health and Infection Prevention Control departments.”

The HSE said it regretted the impact the situation has on those who use its services and will endeavour to reinstate services as soon as possible. Service users and their families will be kept up to date as the situation evolves.

