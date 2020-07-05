Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 5, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Ummerawirrinan, Teelin.

Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick, on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Killybegs Community Hospital, care of Curran’s Funeral Services.

Due to HSE guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

The death has taken place of Nora McGinley, Carrick.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Columba’s Church, Carrick. Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Association, care of Curran’s Funeral Services.

Due to HSE guidelines the house, wake and burial are private.

The death has occurred of Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin.

The funeral will leave the home of her parents, Bernadette and John Murphy, Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin on Sunday at 12.15pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. This will be followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the house and Mass are private to family and close friends.

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

The death (non Covid-related) has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Eamon Daly, 24 West Port Ballyshannon. a

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 071 98 41547.

The death has occurred of Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island.

Requiem Mass in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

The death (non-covid related) has taken place of Stephen Webb, 40 White Island Road, Corry, Belleek.

Funeral will leave his family home on Monday going to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11am Mass followed by burial in Magheramenagh cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19, the home and funeral will be private to family. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on 0770 321 0437.

