Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Sammy Malseed, Letterkenny



The sudden death has taken place of Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Avenue, Letterkenny. He will be sadly missed by his wife Marian, son Noel, daughter Miranda, son-in-law Willie grandchildren Shay, Orla, Brodie and Braiden and by his brothers and sisters.

Remains will be reposing at Con Mc Daid Funeral Parlour, Friday, November 19 from 8pm to10pm, Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral on Sunday leaving the parlour 1.45pm, arriving at Gortlee Graveyard at 2pm.

Joan McLaughlin, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Buncrana of Joan McLaughlin, 7 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home at 3pm Friday, Novermber 19 going to her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines

Daniel Gallagher, Churchill



The death has occurred at his late residence of Daniel (Danny) Gallagher, Drumbollogue, Churchill.

Sadly missed by his wife Bridget, his son John, daughters Angela, Katherine, Anne-Marie and Caoimhe, his sister Ann and her family, extended family and friends. Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm Friday, November 19.

House private to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Bundoran

The retired consultant vascular surgeon passed away at his home in Belfast.

Devoted husband of the late Rosemary and loving father of Susan, Michael, Robert, and Luc. Adored grandfather to his four grandchildren Zoë, Alexandra, Martha and Zara. Much loved father-in -law to Alex, Jennifer, and John. Sadly missed by his brothers Francis and Christopher and their families.

Michael is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Home, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX on Monday,Nove mber 22 between 1.00pm and 3.00pm for those that wish to pay their respects.

Private committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Further Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran on 0862492036

House strictly private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) c/o Breslin’s Funeral Directors, Bundoran

Willie John Scott, Laghey

The death has occurred at his home of Willie John Scott, Trummon, Laghey.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter, Mary and son-in-law Gregory McGrory, Carrick East, Laghey. House strictly private please.

Removal on Saturday at 145pm to Laghey Church for Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family can do so as the funeral cortège makes it’s way to the church, whilst being mindful of social distancing.

In line with current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Messages of sympathy can also be left in the condolence section below

Maura Meenan, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Maura Meenan, The Glebe, Stranorlar.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe and much loved mother of Ernan, John, Carol, Raymond, Derek, and the late Paul. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Thursday, November 18. Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday, November 20, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to the family, neighbours and close friends only, please.



Sean Crumlish, Moville



The death has occurred of Sean Crumlish, Upper Ballybrack, Moville.

Peacefully at home, much loved husband of Margaret, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wide family circle and friends.

Funeral mass for Sean will take place on Saturday, November 20, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Sister Finian Hegarty, Inch Island



The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sister Finian Hegarty, Sisters of Mercy, Grange, Inch Island. Dear sister of Joe Hegarty, Grange, Inch Island. Deeply regretted and will be forever missed by brother, community of the Sisters of Mercy, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her brother's residence from 5pm, Thursday, November 18.

Requiem Mass Saturday, November 20, at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing face masks. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Denis Lawn, New York and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Denis Lawn, Buffalo, New York and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, November 15, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much-loved father to Audrey (John) and Brendan, beloved brother of Ronan (Mary, West Seneca, NY) and Robert (Freda, Ballyshannon), his six adored grandchildren and his extended family circle in Ireland and USA.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, November 20, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Orchard Park, New York at 11am. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon. Time to be arranged.

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Josie's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Thursday, November 18. Removal from there at 12.15pm on Saturday, November, 20 arriving at St. Columba's Church Massmount for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral cortége will travel from his home via Ballykinard and Rossnakill on the morning of the funeral.

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15 at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church and St Constantine, Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.