"Strictly" postponed in Dungloe

The much anticipated "Strictly Come Dancing" scheduled for this Friday at the Rosses Community School night has been postponed in an attempt to curb the Coronavirus.

The event has always proven a massive success with this year being extra special with Daniel and Majella along with Miss Donegal, Holly McCrea and Amy Kate Callaghan on the judging panel.

Moya Uí Dhónaill said it is now being rescheduled for later in the years. It is a great disappointment but safety comes first."