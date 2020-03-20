Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Here are 8 helpful hygiene tips to exercise in the kitchen during the current coronavirus situation

Kitchens are at the hearts of homes let ensure that now we keep them up-to-spec

8 hygiene tips to exercise in the kitchen

Top tips for keeping your kitchen hygienically clean

Reporter:

Donegal Live reporter

Kitchens are the heart of the home, and now more than ever, they’re at the centre of our daily lives.  It's where we cook, eat, relax and socialise, so it’s extremely important to take extra care to keep your kitchen clean and hygienic!

A virus is a micro-organism that cannot reproduce on surfaces or in food but can remain on them. To avoid possible infections, Maite Pelayo, microbiologist and technical spokesperson for the Silestone Institute, tells us how to protect ourselves from infections in the kitchen.

8 hygiene tips to exercise in the kitchen

1. Spend a full minute washing your hands with warm soapy water, scrubbing vigorously for 15 to 20 seconds ensuring to include fingers, back of hands and wrists. Then wipe dry with a clean cloth or single-use paper towel.

2. Clean your counter-tops and surfaces frequently with a household cleaner or with soap and hot water, leave to act for a few minutes. Rinse and dry with a clean cloth.

3. Always keep common spaces clean. Don’t forget the knobs on the doors and cabinets, the light switches, the fridge handle etc.

4. Cook food at a high temperature above 70ºC and keep it protected to avoid contamination.

5. If food is not going to be consumed immediately, refrigerate it or keep it warm above 65ºC. Consume them as soon as possible.

6. Clean dishes and kitchenware, preferably in a dishwasher, at maximum temperature.

7. Change and wash kitchen tea-towels and textiles frequently after each cooking session and at maximum temperature. Leave the scouring pads and cloths to soak in 10% bleach for five minutes.

8. Once the cooking is finished, do a general clean of the kitchen and the floor and ventilate the entire environment.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie