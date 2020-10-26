Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A Donegal pub with 'prime potential' set to go under the hammer with bids starting at €32,500 this week

The Kilcar property is located in a prime location and enjoys picturesque surrounds

A Donegal pub with 'prime potential' set to go under the hammer with bids starting at €32,500 this week

The Pipers Rest to go on public auction

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A public house located in one of the most scenic villages in the north west is set to go under the hammer this Wednesday with bids to start at €32,500. 

Read also: Investment in North-West could be curtailed if access to talent restricted

The Pipers Rest is located on the main street in Kilcar on the Wild Atlantic Way and close to the Sliabh League cliffs.  

The pink coloured pub has a thatched roof and lots of character. There is a large area to the rear of the pub which looks on to the Glenaddragh River.

Read also: Breezy fills a box with delicious homemade scones and bread for the people of Glenties

The property requires extensive refurbishment however may harness serious potential. The property is being sold as seen and is not subject to planning permission.

The public auction will take place at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Naas Road, Dublin 22 on October 28. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie