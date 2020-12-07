It is yet another cold and frosty morning in Donegal as winter takes a grip

People across Donegal are waking up to an extremely cold and frosty morning. Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning wherein it warned of dense fog with a risk of freezing fog in places.

The warning will be valid until 1pm today, Monday, December 7.

Icy stretches this morning & lingering fog patches in the midlands leading to dangerous driving conditions in some areas. Brightening up through the day as fog slowly lifts, sunny spells. Scattered showers in Ulster & along eastern coasts. Highs 1 to 4C.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/B7NTw2WFN3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2020

Lingering fog and icy stretches will lead to dangerous driving conditions in some inland areas this morning. The fog will gradually lift with sunny spells and scattered showers through the afternoon. Very cold with highs of just 1 to 4 degrees, coolest where fog lingers.

Scattered showers and some clear spells tonight. Another cold night with lows of -1 to +1 degrees with frost and icy patches. Moderate northwest winds.