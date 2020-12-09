Get quizzing or enjoy tasty bakes in aid of a Donegal breast cancer survivors and supporters club

Donegal Dragons is a watersports club for breast cancer survivors and supporters in Donegal and members would be most grateful for any support for current fundraising events.

Donegal Town Service Station is kindly hosting a cake sale for Donegal Dragons this Friday, December 11 from 10am to 3pm.

A spokesperson for Donegal Town Service Station said: “As our 2020 events calendar got cancelled, we had already chosen many local charities and organisations in Donegal that we wanted to fundraise for.

“One in particular was the Donegal Dragons, a club that we admired a lot when we first met a few members in person last year. The passion and drive that they had for paddling was wonderful to see, with one special thing in common, surviving cancer.

“So on Friday we will be hosting a Christmas Bake Sale. Some of their members will be joining us on the day to help us sell beautiful homemade bakes and treats.

“Please help us help the Donegal Dragons.”

Chairperson of Donegal Dragons Siobhán McNamara said: “A huge element of our club is the support it offers our breast cancer survivors, people who have been touched by cancer and people who are dealing with other life traumas in ways that most people don’t even know about.

“With Covid-19, this has been a very difficult, challenging and anxious year for many of our members and supporters. While we have been missing our regular training and social dragon boat sessions, we have tried very hard to come up with creative ways to keep those supports in place and to reinforce the sense of being part of Donegal Dragons.

“It has also been a challenging year financially, and we recently launched a fundraising drive.

“We are extremely grateful to Donegal Town Service Station for contacting us and offering to host this Christmas Bake Sale on our behalf.

“We would also like to thank Britton’s Pharmacy, Donegal Town Credit Union, Fit Pink and Simple Simon’s for reaching out and offering support.”

A spokesperson for Donegal Town Credit Union said: “At Donegal Town Credit Union we support our local community and we were delighted to have the opportunity recently to support the Donegal Dragons with their dragon boating club.

“Liam Kelly our Manager recently met with Siobhan McNamara in relation to support for the club. We would like to wish all the Donegal Dragons the very best for the future and hope to see you all back out on the water soon.”

Another fundraising event taking place is the Donegal Dragons quiz.

Ms McNamara said: “We have put together a quiz that will suit people missing their regular pub quizzes, as well as those who want to sit down and have fun with family, colleagues, friends etc.

“There is something for everyone, from general knowledge to a few novelty rounds. You can complete it in your own time, and anyone who returns a completed quiz will go into a draw.”

To take part, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/donegal-dragons-fundraising-quiz and make a donation of €5 or more. The quiz will be emailed to you and you have until December 18 to return it. There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs with thanks again to local businesses who have offered their support. Prizes are still coming in and a full list of sponsors will be published at a later date.

“We will also have news of a very exciting mental health and well-being project that our Positive Clubs Officers are organising,” said Ms McNamara. “We will be inviting people in the community to get involved, and we will have more information on that in the coming weeks.”