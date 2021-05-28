Looks like great weather for Sunday with next week being dry and pleasant

Search our Archive
28/05/2021
Good weather on the horizon
It will be very mild or warm tomorrow, Saturday, with good sunny spells breaking through. However, there may be isolated showers too. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius. Winds will be just light variable and local sea breezes will develop.
Read also: Rory Gallagher Festival returns to Ballyshannon for 2022
Most areas will be dry and warm on Sunday with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.
Read also: Concern raised over lack of progress on new ferry for Tory
It will stay dry across most areas with clear spells and light southerly breezes on Sunday night. According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest the early days of next week will remain mostly dry and warm with pleasant spells of summer sunshine. However, damp weather may occasionally move in off the Atlantic.
Here is the UV index for today Friday#BeSunSmart and take care when out and about ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 28, 2021
More here➡️ https://t.co/lzFQqZR3Ba pic.twitter.com/r3WTEQlKt3
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
The bowling green is an integral part of the Letterkenny Town Park but between the Covid-19 and the conditions it has been the subject of limited playing time over the past year
Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said it is hugely disappointing that no progress has been made despite assurances given to the people of Tory over a new purpose-built vessel for Tory
The Pat McManus Band in full flow as thousands enjoy one of the many free open air concerts, the hallmark of the Rory Gallagher Festival in the past PICTURE: Emer O'Shea.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.