Looks like great weather for Sunday with next week being dry and pleasant

It will be very mild or warm tomorrow, Saturday, with good sunny spells breaking through. However, there may be isolated showers too. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius. Winds will be just light variable and local sea breezes will develop.

Most areas will be dry and warm on Sunday with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

It will stay dry across most areas with clear spells and light southerly breezes on Sunday night. According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest the early days of next week will remain mostly dry and warm with pleasant spells of summer sunshine. However, damp weather may occasionally move in off the Atlantic.