06/10/2021

Revealed: Top Donegal hotel ranked number two in Ireland in leading travel magazine

Major honour for hotel

Revealed: Top Donegal hotel ranked number two in Ireland in leading travel magazine

Lough Eske Castle Hotel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal hotel has been voted in at number two in a prestigious competition run by one of the world's leading travel magazines.

Conde Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Lough Eske Castle recognised as the No. 2 in the Top Hotels in Ireland Category. 

Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle commented: “It’s a great honour to be recognised as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine for the fourth year running."

He added: "This is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work the team at the castle have showcased over the last few years, especially in such challenging times for our industry. We strive to continually provide the best of Donegal hospitality to our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Lough Eske Castle.” 

More than 800,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.  

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The full list of winner’s is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca

Lough Eske Castle is an awarding winning five star hotel. The Castle can be found nestled within a 43 acre wooded estate hugging the shores of Lough Eske, at the base of the Bluestack Mountains, just ten minutes’ drive from Donegal Town.  

 

Multimedia

Local News

