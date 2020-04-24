When home is not a safe place - support in Donegal for people suffering from domestic violence

For most people lockdown at worst is an inconvenience. But for people living with domestic violence, this is a dangerous and frightening time.

Gardaí in Donegal wish to reassure people that they will help and support anyone who is a victim of the crime of domestic abuse.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána recognises the increase in anxiety and fear felt by those who may be victims of domestic abuse during this period of public health measures. We wish to take this opportunity to reassure victims that domestic abuse incidents, including victims of coercive control, will continue to receive a high priority response.”

People can contact their local garda station or in an emergency call 999 or 112.

The Donegal Domestic Violence Service 24/7 helpline is still in operation. The number is 1800 262 677.

The Donegal service has put together a safety plan to help those living with Domestic Violence.

Points to consider in a plan to help stay safe include: Support - can you call someone you trust? Can you talk to them about what you are experiencing? Do you have a code word or phrase to let someone know that it is not safe to talk or to ask them to call the police? Could you set up a trust check-in call so you know someone will contact you at certain times of the week?

People are also encouraged to download helpful apps including the Bright Sky Ireland app which helps locate services. Another good option is the Hollie Gazzart app which turns a smartphone into a safety device.

There is more useful information to help with a safety plan on www.donegaldomesticviolenceservices.ie

There is also a new national website available which is full of information on supports available www.stillhere.ie