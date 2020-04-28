President Higgins thanks Donegal student for her song of hope

President Michael D Higgins has written to the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town to thank student Rachel Reid for writing a song of hope.

Ms Reid who is a Transition Year student at the school wrote the beautiful song to send a message of hope and support during the Covid-19 crisis.

The multi-talented young lady performed the song and uploaded it to YouTube where it can be viewed on the AVS channel.

It came to the attention of President Higgins who wrote to school Principal Ms Geraldine Diver to thank the young composer.

He wrote: “Your thoughtfulness in writing, together with your warm and encouraging words is very much appreciated by President Higgins.”

The President continued in his letter to Mrs Diver by conveying his very best wishes to her, Ms Reid and the AVS students as the country faces together the challenge of responding to the global health emergency that is Covid-19.

Ms Reid will be familiar to anyone who saw the school's production of West Side Story, having been outstanding in the part of Maria. She has also appeared in Donegal Youth Musical Theatre productions as well as numerous shows and productions in Donegal.

The video can be seen by clicking here