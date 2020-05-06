Irish Water and Donegal County Council working to repair burst water main

Around 100 properties are affected by a burst water main in Hazel Wood Drive and Drummond Avenue, Letterkenny.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to repair the problem.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said it was hoped that repairs would be completed by 4.30pm today (Wednesday).

“Some customers may experience discoloured water when the water supply returns and are advised to run their tap until the discolouration disappears,” the spokesperson said.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

“Irish Water is working at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.”

Customers can contact Irish Water 24 hours a day on 1850 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Supply updates are available at water supply and services section of water.ie