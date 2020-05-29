Gardaí close popular Donegal beach to vehicles as fears of weekend crowds mount

Contact
Gardaí close Rossnowlagh beach to vehicles over fears of large crowds
Gardaí have closed Rossnowlagh Beach to vehicles for the Bank Holiday weekend.
The move follows issues regarding the number of visitors over the last few days and fears that the Bank Holiday weekend would see big numbers of people on the beach.
The Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach group had raised concerns with gardaí and they welcome the decision to close the beach.
A spokesperson for the group appealed to people to stick to their 5km travel limit.
"If you live further than 5km from Rossnowlagh, please stay at home," said the spokesperson. "The beach will still be here to enjoy when this is all over."
People are also reminded that there are no lifeguards on duty at Donegal beaches.
