Donegal ferry services confirms it will not resume until restrictions are lifted

Gola Ferry operators have said that the service is not and will not be running to Gola Island until restrictions are lifted.

The operators have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Gola is a small island approximately one mile off west Donegal. It was populated until the mid-sixties, and was then uninhabited until the turn of the century. But some of the old homes have been renovated as holiday homes and there are people on the island for most of the year.

The ferry service normally runs throughout the summer months, but as stated by the operators, will not resume until restrictions are lifted.