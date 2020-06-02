HAVE YOUR SAY: Women in Donegal invited to take part in survey on impact of Covid-19

Covid-19 has changed the way we have been living our daily lives in Donegal since March 2020.

NCCWN- Donegal Women’s Network has developed a survey to gather information on women’s experiences and possible unidentified needs.

A spokesperson said: "We are inviting women across Donegal to complete this survey, so that women’s voices and how Covid-19 has impacted on their lives and that of their families in Donegal can be recorded.

"The findings of this survey provide women in Donegal with a collective voice; identify the issues and challenges now experienced by women; help influence new strategies being developed in response to Covid-19 and inform our response."

Donegal Women’s Network is part of the umbrella organisation, the National Collective of Community-Based Women’s Networks (NCCWN). It supports women who experience disadvantage and marginalisation as a result of barriers and lack of opportunities.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the survey can do so at donegalwomensnetwork.org/ covid19/

It takes about 15 minutes to complete. All fully completed surveys will be entered in a draw for €100 Shopping Voucher.

Anybody who requires a printed copy can email us at donegalwomensnetwork@gmail.com or text their details to Finola at 087 7981330. A survey will be posted out with a stamped addressed envelope for return.

The information collected will be held by NCCWN – The National Collective of Community Based Women’s Networks in manual and in electronic format. The information will be processed in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 1988, the Data Protection (Amendment) Act, 2003, and the Data Protection Act 2018 and your details will not be made public.

The spokesperson said: "All survey responses are anonymous, and we will not share any of your personal data provided as per NCCWN Data Protection Policy, unless permission is given for Donegal Women’s Network to retain personal contact details."