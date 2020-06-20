Contact

One of Donegal's biggest tourist attractions will not reopen this year

It had initially been hoped that it would open later in the summer

Premier Donegal tourist attraction will not reopen this year

Staff Reporter

Bundoran Waterworld has announced that it will be unable to open for the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement was released saying: "This difficult decision was taken in the best interest of our valued staff and customers after detailed and lengthy consideration of government and HSE public health requirements, detailed risk assessment of all aspects and attractions of Waterworld, severely diminished season and other relevant information.

"This examination revealed that Waterworld could not provide the expected visitor experience in a coronavirus safe environment having regard to physical distancing and public health requirements due to the nature of its fun attractions, layout etc. despite our best efforts to find a safe solution.

"We appreciate that Waterworld is a major attraction in Bundoran’s tourism experience and it is with huge regret that we are unable to open and welcome our customers in the current season.

"We would like to thank our Customers for their continuing support and understanding and look forward to welcoming you back for next season when we will be open for Easter 2021."

