Wow! Big-hearted Under-10 footballers come up with fantastic fundraiser for baby Livie

A team of young Gaelic footballers are holding a unique fundraising event to help the family of baby Livie Mulhern raise €2m for lifesaving treatment for the Donegal Town tot.

Like many people in Donegal and around the country, these young footballers were moved by Livie's story and so they came up with a way to help. Brandon who plays at U10 for Four Masters GAA Club and his friend Senan have enlisted the support of their team-mates for 'Solos For Livie.'

They will solo their way around the Bank Walk in Donegal Town and are asking people to support their efforts by donating to their gofundme page Solos For Livie

All donations will be greatly appreciated.