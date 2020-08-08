Gorgeous new playground in Donegal community ready to welcome its first children

The day has finally arrived for the opening of the beautiful new playground in Carrick.

A spokesperson for the group behind this project said: "Today we officially open Clós Súgartha Chois Abhann - Carrick's brand new playground. It will be officially opened by Cllr. Niamh Kennedy with proceedings starting at 4pm.

"In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, we advise all attending to observe social distancing rules and to wear face masks. Hand sanitiser will be available at entrance to park."

Limited parking is available at the Day Care Centre carpark for people with disabled permits or elderly members of the community. Parking will also be available at Coláiste na Carraige and Sliabh Liag Distillery.

"We advise all attending to use these parking facilities," said the spokesperson. "In order to avoid traffic congestion, please do not park in the village.

"Go raibh maith agaibh agus bain sult as an ócáid speisialta seo."