Donegal gardaí investigating spate of thefts from cars

Gardaí are investigating a spate of thefts from cars in Donegal.
The thefts occurred in Newtowncunningham and Carrigans.
A number of cars were entered in Cornfield Lane in Netwoncunngham between 10pm on Thursday, May 20 and 2pm on Friday, May 21. A number of cars had small amounts of cash and items stolen from them including a driving licence and a memory stick.
A car in Foyleview Manor in Carrigans was also entered between Thursday and Friday and a pair of sunglasses was stolen.
Gardaí say all the cars involved had been left unlocked and no damage was caused.
Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.
