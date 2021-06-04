Call for proposals for Cross-Border Irish language research project

Donegal County Council is working in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council to jointly commission research into the Irish language in the North-West region.

The appointed individual or team will be required to undertake a full and comprehensive review of the Irish language within the region in order to create an evidence-based resource from which new projects, initiatives and development proposals to promote the Irish language can be drawn.

The completed resource will also help to contribute to a better understanding of the status of the Irish language across a range of geographical areas both in terms of its position as a regional language, and in terms of its potential as a driver to boost the social, cultural, educational, economic and environmental wellbeing of the North West region as a whole.

Expressions of interest are now invited from suitably-qualified individuals and/or teams and full details regarding the opportunity along with details of how to apply are available from http://www.derrystrabane.com/irishlanguageresearchproject​

Applicants are requested to register their interest in the project by Friday next, June 11 and the deadline for submission of proposals is 12 noon on Monday, June 28.

This project is supported by the North West Development Fund which is supported by the Executive Office and the Irish Government.