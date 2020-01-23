SNAPSHOTS: Have you entered our fantastic Donegal readers' photo competition yet?

Readers of DonegalLive.ie and our associated newspaper titles are invited to send us their favourite old photographs for our Snapshots series.

Journalist Siobhán McNamara has been going through our newspaper archives to select a range of photographs that resonated with her. She wasn't expecting to come across one of herself, nor did she expect that it would stir so many memories.

Is this where my career in writing began?

Browsing through some old editions of the Donegal Democrat, I was surprised to come across a photograph of myself, writes Siobhán McNamara.

The occasion was a prize-giving ceremony for the Bank of Ireland primary school essay competition 1985/'86.

As far as I remember, the theme was 'Money Makes The World Go Round.'

I was a Sixth Class pupil at Ballydevitt NS at the time and was thrilled to win. I still have the trophy.

It would be many years before I saw writing as anything more than something that had to be done at school. And indeed, many more years before I realised not only that I loved to write, but that I could do it for a living.

Looking back at this photo now, I have no doubt that winning this competition planted a seed of confidence. It may have taken a long time to grow, but it has stood me well.

I don't really know why I was so surprised to see this photo in an old newspaper. After all, it was carefully cut out from the paper at the time and treasured by my late mother.

Thinking of that clipping reminded me of living abroad in the early 1990s. Rather than wasting money (her words!) by sending me the whole Democrat, my mother would cut out anything she thought might be of interest. Her monthly envelope of clippings were a great link with home, with the court cases often being particularly entertaining.

Little did I know back then that the day would come when I would be the person writing those stories.

