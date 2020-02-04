SNAPSHOTS Donegal Week One - The results are in!

Contact
Thank you to everyone who has sent in photos for our Snapshots competition so far, and remember, the competition is still open!
The Week One poll was extremely close and in the end there was a tie for second place. This means that three photos will go through to the Grand Final Week later this month.
Our winning photos as voted by our online readers are:
First Place:
Joint Second Place:
Joint Second Place:
Keep your entries coming in to pictures@donegallive.ie to be in with a chance of winning a prize pack worth €600 thanks to our sponsors. Two photos as voted for in our readers poll each week will go through to the Grand Final Week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.
