SNAPSHOTS Donegal - We have our winner!

A huge thank you to everyone who entered our Snapshots competition.

It has been an enormous pleasure to go through all the entries over the last few weeks.

You have shared some wonderful pictures with us, from precious family memories to important moments in local history, insights into times gone by, great sporting celebrations and gorgeous landscape shots of our beautiful Donegal.

Each and every one of your special photographs has resonated with our readers in its own way. You have all contributed to an interesting and eclectic showcase of life in Donegal over the years.

Winner

Mary Devlin's fantastic photo of three generations of Burt hurlers was a firm favourite in our readers' poll.

Mary says: “I was delighted to be the winner. I entered the competition last minute but I always loved this photo that my mum gave me many years ago.

“She sadly passed away in December and I thought it would be a fitting tribute to her to give the photo a wider audience.

“Mum was very loyal to her siblings and was proud of her Whoriskey heritage. I wasn't even thinking what the winner's prize was, all I ever wanted was for the photo to get the recognition it deserves. It's such a natural photo and they all look so happy! My family are delighted I came out the winner, as were the wider Whoriskey clan whom I'm proud to be part of.”