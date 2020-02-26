SNAPSHOTS Donegal - We have our winner!

Contact
Winner Mary Devlin (centre) being presented with her prizes by Mary Anne McNulty and Damian Maguire from our Inish Times office
A huge thank you to everyone who entered our Snapshots competition.
It has been an enormous pleasure to go through all the entries over the last few weeks.
You have shared some wonderful pictures with us, from precious family memories to important moments in local history, insights into times gone by, great sporting celebrations and gorgeous landscape shots of our beautiful Donegal.
Each and every one of your special photographs has resonated with our readers in its own way. You have all contributed to an interesting and eclectic showcase of life in Donegal over the years.
Winner
Mary Devlin's fantastic photo of three generations of Burt hurlers was a firm favourite in our readers' poll.
Mary says: “I was delighted to be the winner. I entered the competition last minute but I always loved this photo that my mum gave me many years ago.
“She sadly passed away in December and I thought it would be a fitting tribute to her to give the photo a wider audience.
“Mum was very loyal to her siblings and was proud of her Whoriskey heritage. I wasn't even thinking what the winner's prize was, all I ever wanted was for the photo to get the recognition it deserves. It's such a natural photo and they all look so happy! My family are delighted I came out the winner, as were the wider Whoriskey clan whom I'm proud to be part of.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal dad, Shaun Gill who is celebrating his 10th/40th Birthday with wife, Janice, son, Joshua and daughter, Amelia.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.