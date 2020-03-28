Join me for a virtual cuppa - a view of Donegal through coronavirus and beyond by Siobhán McNamara

The first day of full lockdown is coming to an end and while there is still some trepidation, I get the feeling that most people are relieved.

The announcement this evening that 14 people had died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours really hammered home the fact that this lockdown is absolutely necessary. More than half of all cases are now transmitted through the community rather than through travel or contact with a known infected person.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has been an incredible guiding light throughout the crisis. His belief is that restricting movement and keeping people in their own homes as much as possible will break this pattern of community transmission.

And so the ground beneath our feet has shifted again. We have to justify our trips to the shop, or to work if we are classed as essential workers. Gardaí are advising people to carry ID. They are stopping people on the county’s roads asking them where they are going, if their journey really is essential.

The shops that remain open are much stricter on social distancing, with people queuing at a safe distance apart just to get inside.

Our most medically vulnerable people - in other words, those who are likely to become severely ill from the virus - are now advised to cocoon. They should not leave their homes and there are guidelines in place as to what exactly is involved and how it can be achieved (more on cocooning here).

For those who have been feeling vulnerable and afraid, this new phase of lockdown is particularly welcome. Their risk of catching the virus has decreased.

Many of these are people who were already worried about catching infections; those with chronic respiratory conditions, transplant patients and people undergoing cancer treatment. They would have been cocooning anyway, without having a name for what they were doing, just knowing that they had to keep germs out of the house.

This Sunday (March 28) at 3pm I will be hosting a virtual coffee morning and you are all invited to drop in via the Facebook event page.

Join us for a virtual cuppa to show solidarity with cancer patients and other people who are feeling frightened and alone right now. Reach out to them and to each other. Remind ourselves that we are all connected and can still enjoy something as simple as a cup of coffee together, no matter where we are in the world.