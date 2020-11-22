Super Donegal hurlers win the Nickey Rackard Cup in style

Contact
Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after the Nickey Rackard Cup Final match between Donegal and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Donegal have won the Nickey Rackard in style.
This afternoon they beat Mayo in the final at Croke Park by 3-18 to 0-21.
This is the third time that Donegal have won the trophy, and comes after previous wins over Roscommon and Warwickshire. Full report to follow.
Ronan McDermott of Donegal in action against Cathal Freeman of Mayo during the Nickey Rackard Cup Final between Donegal and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after Sunday's Nickey Rackard Cup Final Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
