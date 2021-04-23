Donegal's first Ulster championship match will be on the weekend of June 26/27

Donegal's first game in this 2021 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship will be played Páirc Esler, Newry on the

weekend of Saturday 26/Sunday 27 June 2021.

If Donegal defeat Down in the preliminary round, it would set up a tasty quarter final game in MacCumhaill Park against Derry on the weekend of July 10-11, but that is not something that the Donegal management or team would contenance at this stage, as it has been the failure of many a good team in the past.

The following dates make up the rest of this year's championship and will include:

Quarter Final 1 (Saturday 03 July / Sunday 04 July)

(b) Ard Mhacha V Aontroim at Athletic Grounds



Quarter Final 2 (Saturday 03 / Sunday 04 July)

(c) Muineachán V Fear Manach at St Tiernach’s Park



Quarter Final 3 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July)

(d) Tír Eoghain V An Cabhán at Healy Park



Quarter Final 4 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July)

(e) Doire V (a) An Dún / Dún na nGall

If Doire V An Dún at Celtic Park,

If Doire V Dún na nGall at Páirc MacCumhaill



Semi Final (Saturday 17 July)

Ard Mhacha / Aontroim V Muineachán / Fear Manach

Semi Final (Sunday 18 July)

Tír Eoghain / An Cabhán V An Dún / Dún na nGall / Doire

Senior Football Final (Sunday 01 August)