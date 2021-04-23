Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal's first Ulster championship match will be on the weekend of June 26/27

Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's first game in this 2021 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship will be played Páirc Esler, Newry on the  

weekend of Saturday 26/Sunday 27 June 2021.

If Donegal defeat Down in the preliminary round, it would set up a tasty quarter final game in MacCumhaill Park against Derry on the weekend of July 10-11, but that is not something that the Donegal management or team would contenance at this stage, as it has been the failure of many a good team in the past. 

The following dates make up the rest of this year's championship and will include: 

Quarter Final 1 (Saturday 03 July / Sunday 04 July)  

(b) Ard Mhacha V  Aontroim at Athletic Grounds


Quarter Final 2 (Saturday 03 / Sunday 04 July)  

(c) Muineachán V  Fear Manach at St Tiernach’s Park  


Quarter Final 3 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July) 

(d) Tír Eoghain V An Cabhán at Healy Park  


Quarter Final 4 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July) 

(e)     Doire                     V  (a) An Dún / Dún na nGall

If Doire V An Dún at Celtic Park, 

If Doire V Dún na nGall at Páirc MacCumhaill


Semi Final (Saturday 17 July)

 Ard Mhacha / Aontroim V Muineachán / Fear Manach

Semi Final (Sunday 18 July)

Tír Eoghain / An Cabhán V An Dún / Dún na nGall / Doire

Senior Football Final (Sunday 01 August)  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie