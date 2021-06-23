Letterkenny Gaels defeat Erne Gaels to earn first ever senior win

Diarmoud Cahill

Diarmuid Cahill on the run for Letterkenny Gaels against Erne Gaels in Belleek. Photo: Ray Winters

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Cometh the hour and cometh brilliant Brian Diver of Letterkenny Gaels who was the main difference between these sides in hard fought South Ulster JHL clash at Pairc na hEirne in Belleek. 

Erne Gaels 1-9 Letterkenny Gaels 2-9 

For, the towering midfielder hit 1-7 of his side’s total, from frees and play on an historic occasion when the side from the banks of the Swilly won for the first time at senior level.

But the most important score came eight minutes from time when he burst through the Belleek defence to hammer home a great goal. 

It put Letterkenny Gaels ahead by 2-7 to 1-9 after Odhran Gallagher give the youthful home side the lead for the first time with a sweetly struck point. 

And Diver also hit the two final points against a 14-man Belleek who lost defender Thomas Burns to a straight red card in the 48th minute. 

Exchanges were pretty even in the opening half with Belleek’s Shane Brennan cancelling out a very early goal form Letterkenny’s Dallan Davis. 

Letterkenny Gaels led by 1-5 to1-4 at the break where Belleek lost dual star Michael Og McGarrigle to injury. 

The home side had much more possession in the second half and hit some fines scores from Donal McGann and Gallagher and were driven forward by the excellent Shane Mimnagh.

But it was Diver who ensured the Letterkenny lads got their first precious points in a game where the speedy Diarmuid Cahill and Cahair Doherty also excelled. 

Erne Gaels: Oisin Gormley, Thomas Burns, Michael Daly, Thomas Ferguson, Sean Boylan, Shane Mimnagh, Padraig Johnston; Michael Óg McGarrigle, Ben McCann; Ryan Hero, Donal McGann (0-53f), Odhra Gallagher (0-1); Shane Brennan (1-0), Conor Daly (0-1), Michael Heron. Subs; Shane Tivnan (0-1) for Michael Óg McGarrigle, 

Letterkenny Gaels: Stephen Doherty; Cailem Margey, Cahair Doherty, Jack Winters; Colm Gallagher, Diarmuid Cahill, Brendan Finney; Peter O’Donnell (0-2f), Brian Diver (1-7,4f); Stephen Gallagher, Sean Mills, Oran Treacy; C Walker, Dallan Davis (1-0), Ger Healy 

Referee: Hugo Wallace (Burt) 

