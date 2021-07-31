Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Buncrana close in on Division 3 title with win at Four Masters

Donegal and Buncrana midfielder Caolan McGonagle

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

A physically powerful 13-man Buncrana are just one game away from clinching a Division Three title after they deservedly edged out a gritty Four Master in a well-contested affair that had an explosive ending.

Four Masters 0-8
Buncrana 0-12 

Donegal county star Caolan McGonagle saw red after a clash with ex-Donegal star Barry Dunnion and Buncrana veteran Odhran Doherty were given a black card as tempers boiled over in injury time.

Buncrana had the breeze in the opening half and deservedly led by 0-7 to 0-2 at the break with Doherty, Ben Brady, Oisin Crawford and Darach O’Connor all on target. 

The gifted Killian Faulkner and Darren Doherty replied for the home side. The visitors extended their lead early in the second half through Crawford and Stephen Doherty to lead by 0-9 to 0-2. 

But Masters put in a spirited final 20 minutes with last year’s minor star Shay Travers accurate from frees and they gradually narrowed the gap.

But Buncrana held on for a deserved win amid some heated verbal exchanges between both sides at the death. 

Four Masters: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Brian Fegan, Eoghan Corley; Richard O’Rourke, Dylan Kennedy, Eoin Gorrell; Leo McHugh, Patrick Reid; Kevin McBrearty, Shay Travers (0-5, 5f), Cathal Feeney; Darren Dohert (0-21f), Killian Faulkner (0-1), Cian Hegarty. Subs;  Sean Meehan for Cathal Feeney (23), Barry Dunnion for Eoghan Gorrell (47), Aidan McHugh for Eoin Corley, David Quinn for Cian Hegarty (50), 

Buncrana: Harry Doherty, John Paul McKenna,Bruce Waldron, Sean Doherty; Stephen Doherty (0-1), William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford (0-2); Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle; Oisin O’Flaherty (0-1), Darach O’Connor (0-1), Ben Bradley (0-1),Michael Bernard McLaughlin, Odhran Doherty (0-5, 5f), Ryan McElhinney.Subs; Adrian Doherty for Ryan McElhinney (half-time), Noel McLaughlin for Stephen Doherty (40), John Campbell (0-1f) for Ben Brady (43), Aidan Stokes for Michael Bernard McLaughlin (54). 

Referee: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar) 

