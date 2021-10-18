Donegal boxers learn their fate as Ulster Seniors glove off

Raphoe boxers Cathal McLaughlin, Orin McDermott and Francie McGinley with coaches Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney
Ten Donegal boxers are in action this week in the Ulster Senior and Novice Senior Championships.
Jonathan Lodder of Twin Towns and Oran Shields of Illies Golden Gloves are already through to their respective finals on Thursday night.
Lodder will made Midland BC’s Gary Robinson in the Novice A 86kgs final at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Belfast.
On the same night, Letterkenny-based barman Shields will face the winner of the Open 80kgs semi-final between Rory Kinney (Scorpion) and JJ Adams (Gleann).
Illies’ Patrick Doherty is the Open 92kgs champion following a walkover win.
The action begins in Belfast on Tuesday with an all-Donegal affair in a Novice A middleweight quarter-final between Francie McGinley (Raphoe) and Odhran Ketterick (Dungloe).
In the Open Championship on Tuesday, Cathal McLaughlin of Raphoe meets Waterside’s Gareth Glackin in a 75kgs quarter-final.
In the light-middleweight semi-finals of the Open Championships, Charlie Duffy (Illies) and Orin McDermott (Raphoe) are at opposite ends of the draw.
Duffy faces Ryan Johnston (Clonard) while McDermott - a former two-time Irish schoolboy champion - meets Gleann’s John Boyd.
On Wednesday evening, Carrigart’s Jaquis Roland faces Adam Love (Emerald) in a Novice 67kgs quarter-final with Letterkenny’s Harry Good up against TJ Doherty of Gleann in an 80kgs semi-final.
A total of 106 boxers weighed in for these championships - 95 males and 11 females.
