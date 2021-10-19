Another big test awaits for Naomh Conaill - Mac Ceallabhuí

It’s a case of coming out of the frying pan and into the fire as Naomh Conaill ready themselves for a Donegal SFC semi-final against Kilcar.

Naomh Conaill delivered a big performance on Sunday evening to defeat another of the ‘big four’, Gaoth Dobhair in the quarter-final.

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí’s 20th minute goal propelled Naomh Conaill to a 1-10 to 0-8 win at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

“We came here to get the result and we got it,” Mac Ceallabhuí said.

“Gaoth Dobhjair put up a big test, but we knew they’d be tough and we’re just happy to get the win.

We managed the game well and we saw it out well at the end.

“We knew that Gaoth Dobhair would throw what they had at us. They did that, but we held out well.”

Mac Ceallabhuí’s fine finish had Naomh Conaill 1-4 to 0-3 in front at half-time - and Martin Regan’s team never looked back.

He said: “We knew we were in control half-time but at the same time we know what Gaoth Dobhair have. We had to stay in control of the game.

“We kept the ball and kept the scores ticking. We couldn’t sit back on it. The boys defended well there and we got the scores when it mattered.

“We have a big test next weekend and it’s about getting the bodies right.”