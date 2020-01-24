Run in the sun: Donegal pair among 30,000 in the Dubai Marathon

Two Letterkenny runners were among the Irish contingent at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon 2020, one of Dubai's landmark events.

Sean McFadden ran a time of 3.29 while Barry Mackey clocked 3.31.

Ethiopia's Olika Adugna Bikila clocked 2:06:15 to win the men's title while in the women's race, Worknesh Degefa clocked 2:19:37 to defend the title.

Almost 30,000 runners descended on Dubai for this 21st edition of the annual Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon – one of the world's richest road races.

Both professional runners and aspiring amateurs took part, with 4km and 10km distances on offer for those who weren't up for the full marathon.

Participants took in some of Dubai's most iconic sights, including the Burj Al Arab, on their way along the race course.

The winners for both men and women categories in the 42.195km race both got a prize of US$100,000 each.

The race can be seen HERE