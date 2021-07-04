City of Derry athlete wins Glenmore Ten Miler in warm conditions

There was a good turnout for today's Glenmore Ten Miler, held in warm conditions around the Ballybofey/Stranorlar area.

Hosted by Finn Valley AC as part of its jublilee race series, this event is normally held in February.

The race was won by Stephen McElroy of City of Derry Spartans in 51.36.

Eoin Mullen from Omagh Harriers was second in 52.33 with Dermot McElchar (Finn Valley AC), won the Lifford-Strabane 10k last week, in third in 54.40.

Charlie O'Donnell (Rosses AC) was fourth with Marty Lynch (Milford AC), the ultra runner, in fifth.

There were special medals for the participants in what is the 50th anniversary year.

MORE TO FOLLOW SHORTLY.

The event was held in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Competitors were on a special grid at the start, as you can see below.

And you can see highlights of the race here, including the finish