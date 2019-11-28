School insists drugs claims are “false”

A claim that a student at Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Falcarragh had engaged in alleged drug misuse in a school toilet have been denied by the school.

A video appeared on social media last week purporting to show a male student snorting a white powder from the face of his phone while others watched him. At least two of these students can be identified in the video.

One mother of a student who contacted Donegal Live claimed six students had been expelled as a result and that the garda drug squad were investigating the matter. She alleged drug taking was an ongoing problem in the area too.

She added she fears for her own son and said she knew other parents had learned of the incident and wanted a clear explanation from the school authorities on the matter.

“My sons said the gardaí visited the school. I'm not happy with the way things were handled and I would like matters clarified,” she said.

In a statement from principal, Maeve Sweeney, the school outlined its position claiming the substance was not drugs.

“Reports regarding videos purportedly involving an illegal substance and a student from our school are false, in that the view is that there was in fact no illegal substance.

“The fact that the video portrays a prank is nonetheless considered to be a serious matter given the nature of what the video appears to depict, and as such, it will be dealt with fully under the school’s Code of Behaviour.

“The gardaí have been fully involved in the school’s investigation of these reports.

She added: “We trust this clarifies the position, and we confirm our school’s position in tackling any such issues.”

In a statement on Wednesday evening gardaí said they attended a school in the Baile Chonaill area of An Fal Carrach on November 22, “to provide advice and guidance to students”.