Risk of sleet and snow in Donegal tonight

Contact
There is a risk of sleet and snow tonight
Dry at first tonight but outbreaks of rain will push into the southwest later, spreading throughout. Some persistent, and at times, heavy falls, will occur with spot flooding in areas.
There is a risk of sleet and possibly snow on high ground for a time. Minimum temperatures will range from 1 to 3 degrees. Southwest winds will ease overnight.
Tomorrow
A wet start to tomorrow will soon give way to sunny spells and scattered showers. Becoming largely dry during the afternoon and evening, before outbreaks of wintry rain tomorrow night, including sleet and some snow. Highs of 7 to 8 degrees. Gusty northwest winds at first, will ease and back southeast in the evening.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.