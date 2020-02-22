Risk of sleet and snow in Donegal tonight

Dry at first tonight but outbreaks of rain will push into the southwest later, spreading throughout. Some persistent, and at times, heavy falls, will occur with spot flooding in areas.

There is a risk of sleet and possibly snow on high ground for a time. Minimum temperatures will range from 1 to 3 degrees. Southwest winds will ease overnight.

Tomorrow

A wet start to tomorrow will soon give way to sunny spells and scattered showers. Becoming largely dry during the afternoon and evening, before outbreaks of wintry rain tomorrow night, including sleet and some snow. Highs of 7 to 8 degrees. Gusty northwest winds at first, will ease and back southeast in the evening.