GAA clubs shine at Donegal Scór Sinsir 2020

The Donegal Scór Sinsir 2020 finals proved a triple treat for Inishowen clubs.

Hosted by CLG Seán MacCumhaills in Ballybofey’s Balor Theatre on Friday evening, CLG Malainn, CLG Iorras and CLG Bun Cranncha won prestigious county medals.

Talented singer Niamh Douglas (CLG Malainn) was crowned Donegal Champion Scór Sinsir Amhránaiocht Aonair.

The county Ceol Uirlise title went to wonderful musicians: Evelyn McGonigle, Fiona McFeely, Shaun McDaid, Patsy Toland and Kieran Kelly (CLG Iorras.)

The night was capped off by CLG Bun Cranncha who scooped first prize in Léiriú with their drama ‘Sean Carraigeacha na hÉireann.’ The drama was performed by: Dylan Cuff, Lauren Mulholland, Aoife Lennon, Ryan Bonner and Lisa Gallagher.

Speaking to Donegal Live before they set of to the Balor, Patricia Doherty (Tinney), who wrote and directed the CLG Bun Cranncha drama smiled as she thanked Davis McConnell and John McCarron, club chairperson and arts’ officer respectively, for asking her to “come on board.”

Patricia added: “We also got great encouragement from Adrian McMyler our treasurer. And praise where praise is due, the young people involved in the drama have been absolutely brilliant. They have worked extremely hard in rehearsals for Friday night’s performance. They are aged from 17 to 21.

“The drama is bilingual, Irish and English. It’s about the old rocks of Ireland. One of the actors is studying Law with Patrick McMyler, so we did the Stone of the Brehon Law because everything in Ireland was in stone.

“We have the milestone, which has relevance for all of us throughout our lives and even biblically, everything was written in stone. Our first magic was rubbing two stones together to create fire, with the Tuath Dé Danann coming to Ireland.

“Stone is steeped in culture if you took the time to explore. And we have beautiful quotes like, ‘The cold, grey stones of Ireland.’ The drama contains lovely pieces that I think are beautiful, lovely pieces. We did the milestone, we talked about the bard. How he came from town to town, sat on a stone and how he would be recognised by the High King of the area,” said a beaming Patricia.

On the Fair Day, people in Ireland traditionally took their rest on the stone.

“Our ancestors were wise and clever,” said Patricia, “because we were the Island of Saints and Scholars. Everything we did was done to perfection. The Brehon Laws still hold to this day.

“People were respected. If you had garb you had traded in because you did not have the money, the jewellery, the old Celtic jewellery, and everything you would have handed in, would have been given back to you for the Fair Day so that you would not lose face. I thought that was beautiful, so we have that included in our drama.

“In addition, Pat McMyler, who is fantastic and steeped in history, informed me about renowned hurlers, Christy Ring [Cork] and Liam McCarthy [Kilkenny]. That’s why the drama includes the Rock of the Sportsmen and the Rock of the Town.

“The Rock of any community is the GAA. It brings culture. It brings people together and everybody supports it, the community in unison. It is brilliant,” enthused Patricia.

Patricia Doherty is familiar with Scór. She and CLG Bun Cranncha previously got to the All-Ireland finals of the competition with a drama about the life of the revered St Colmcille.

Laughing she said Pat McMyler also told her about the ‘Bold John Joe’ from Cavan.

Patricia added: “John Joe died young because he got a hurt, a wound on the pitch and it affected him later on. He died in his 20s.

“And then the story of Liam McCarthy was very similar to Sam Maguire because he went over to London and he was buried in an unmarked grave,” said Patricia with pathos.