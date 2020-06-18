'The Garda family are in mourning today' - Donegal's GRA spokesperson

Donegal's GRA representative has said that the entire 'Garda family' are in mourning today following the tragic death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who died in a shooting incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

Garda Brendan O'Connor said: "Colm's colleagues here in Donegal wish to extend their sincere condolences to Colm's family and close colleagues. It is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí who put themselves in harms way every day as they go to work to serve their communities."

He added that a strong tradition of gardaí from Mayo serving in Donegal.

"There is a long tradition of gardaí from Mayo serving in Donegal and it is with deep sadness we see another proud Mayo man added to the Garda Role of Honour. At times, like this we also remember those we lost here in Donegal, Garda Gary McLoughlin and Garda Robbie McCallion who are never far from our thoughts but more so when we hear the devastating news that another colleague has made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

Garda O'Connor said gardaí in Donegal who would have known Colm personally or worked with him spoke exceptionally highly of him describing him as 'a true gentleman' whom they would have held in the highest esteem.

Earlier today, President Michael D Higgins said: "An Garda Síochána play a crucial role in our communities and this loss of life damages our society as a whole."

'The death of a garda, active on duty, is a blow to us all' - President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who died in a shooting incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon last night, via @rtenews. pic.twitter.com/m5c6o1VPUg June 18, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also expressed his sympathies, he said: "Every day our gardaí put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us."