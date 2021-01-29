Sadness at death of Donegal's Dr Tom McGinley

Contact
Donegal's Dr Tom McGinley who founded the Foyle Hospice
There is sadness in Donegal and Derry this afternoon at the announcement of the death of Dr Tom McGinley.
A co-founder of The Foyle Hospice in Derry, Dr McGinley was originally from Gweedore.
Paying tribute to Dr McGinley, Foyle Hospice said: " Dr McGinley was not a colleague and a mentor to staff over the years, he was also a friend and confidente to many patients and families who have engaged with the organisation since it was first established in 1985.
"A true visionary, Foyle Hospice was a labour of love for Dr McGinley and now stands firm as his legacy to the city, providing palliative care services and support for the community. We will be forever indebted to him for his sheer grit and determination.
"We hope we do him proud in continuing to deliver the high quality and standard of care that he was exceprionally passionate about.
"We know that he will be sorely missed by his family and friends and we extend our most sincere sympathies to Ciaran, Aisling, Ronan, Sinead and the wider family circle. May he rest in peace."
