Funding boost for Donegal ETB welcomed

The announcement of Government funding for Donegal ETB has been welcomed.

Donegal ETB is to receive €282,892, out of a total distribution of €5,836,747 to ETBs across the State, under the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: "I welcome today's announcement by my Cabinet colleague, Minister Harris, of the distribution of more than a quarter of a million euro for Donegal ETB, for community education, under the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

"The Fund was secured as part of Budget 2021 to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need. It aims to increase the participation of disadvantaged learners, particularly with the digital infrastructure including providing devices and software, and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.



"Education is a core platform of our society and we must support any citizen who wants to learn at any stage in their life. We must support the great work of organisations like Donegal ETB and today's funding is much welcomed support."

"The funding announced today is specifically designed to tackle inequalities and support access to community education. The fund is aimed at supporting and engaging with disadvantaged learners, reaching out, encouraging and supporting learners to re-engage with education and training and attracting new learners to engage with education and training opportunities

"Crucially, the purpose of the support is to help build the digital infrastructure of providers, and their capability to ensure that online learning can be delivered in a way that meets the complex needs of all learners," concluded Minister McConalogue.

The Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Funding distributed to all ETBs is as follows: Donegal ETB €282,892; Cavan and Monaghan ETB €520,462; City of Dublin ETB €925,141; Cork ETB €946,669; Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB €134,509; Galway and Roscommon ETB €220,951; Kerry ETB €37,278; Kildare and Wicklow ETB €14,536; Kilkenny and Carlow ETB €27,320; Laois and Offaly ETB €447,801; Limerick and Clare ETB €505,750; Longford and Westmeath ETB €173,638; Louth and Meath ETB €385,777; Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB €274,838; Tipperary ETB €150,446; and Waterford and Wexford ETB €788,739.



