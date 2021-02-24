Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Permanent ambulance base confirmed for Buncrana

Ambulance to be located at current Buncrana Medical Centre site

Permanent ambulance base confirmed for Buncrana

Permanent ambulance base confirmed for Buncrana

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

A permanent ambulance base is to open in Buncrana following a long campaign.

Welcoming the announcement, Pádriag Mac Lochlainn TD (Sinn Féin), confirmed the permanent ambulance base would be located at the site of the current Buncrana Medical Centre, on McCarter's Road.

Responding to Deputy Mac Lochlainn, the National Ambulance Service said: “The current arrangement for the Inishowen Peninsula is not an interim measure. [Ambulance] cover is provided seven days a week from 10:00 to 19:00 hours.

“A permanent base in Buncrana is in process as the National Ambulance Service (NAS) will be allocated facilities in the current HSE Health Centre. This Centre will be vacated for the NAS when the current services and associated staff re-locate to the new Primary Care Centre in Buncrana.

“The current projected date for this to occur is in the last quarter of 2021. In the interim period, a temporary location in Buncrana, which will meet NAS service and staff needs is being sought and this search is being undertaken by HSE Estates.

“The six staff allocated to provide additional operational cover will provide supplementary day cover for the period 10:00 hours to 19:00 hours seven days a week. In addition to the above, also providing additional operational cover are two Community Paramedics (Advanced Paramedic grade) operating two days per week from Buncrana. Furthermore, the permanent roster in Carndonagh has an Advanced Paramedic rostered on each shift.

“Determining the optimum number of Emergency Ambulances and their deployment locations is informed by both historical data and future projections of anticipated emergency call volumes within the areas to be served, an evidenced based approach. Currently, no further resources have been sought for the Inishowen Peninsula,” said the NAS.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn reiterated that a permanent ambulance base for Buncrana had been required for a considerable time.

He added: Confirmation of a permanent ambulance base in Buncrana and the highly anticipated opening of the town's new, state-of-the-art Primary Care Centre, are good good news stories for the South Inishowen area.

“This will be a second ambulance service in Inishowen, which is something we have been fighting for, for a long, long time. Once the Buncrana service is up and running in the new building, we will push it towards two 24-hour-services,” concluded Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.



If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie