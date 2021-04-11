NATIONAL: Donal Skehan Great Irish Bake Ambassador for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Temple Street

Donegal is getting ready to 'bake' a big difference for sick children this year.

On Friday, May 21, the Great Irish Bake will once again raise vital funds for sick children in both Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin and Temple Street.

Children’s Health Foundation Ambassador, Donal Skehan, was joined virtually by CHI patients Adam King and Saoirse Ruane to celebrate the launch of this year’s Great Irish Bake for Crumlin and Temple Street, proudly supported by Gem.

For many years the Great Irish Bake has raised some much-needed dough for sick children in CHl at Temple Street. This year, for the first time, Children’s Health Foundation’s Great Irish Bake campaign will be encouraging people in County Donegal and all around the country to raise funds and support sick children in CHI at Temple Street and Crumlin. Donations raised will help even more children across Ireland to get the great care they need.

The funds raised by our Great Irish Bakers will support the vital and life-saving equipment fund for CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street. This equipment ensures that the hospitals continue to have state-of-the-art equipment for operations, pain and fluid pumps that provide medication and comfort during a child’s stay in hospital, lab equipment that provide fast test results and diagnoses, multi-sensory equipment that creates a warm, engaging and child-centred environment and so much more.

Even though it may not be possible to meet up with friends or family in person just yet, there are still many fun and creative ways to help. Invite friends and family to join a special virtual bake off, host a baking tutorial on Zoom, and/or organise a sugarcraft competition on Instagram. The more people involved, the more fun it will be and the more funds raised to support sick children in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

Register to receive a Great Irish Baking kit jam-packed with everything you need to make sure your bake off is a huge success, including an inspirational Recipe Book filled with hand-picked yummy recipes from some of CHI’s patients.

Great Irish Bake Ambassador Donal Skehan said: “I was delighted to be invited to be part of this exciting campaign as the Great Irish Bake for Crumlin and Temple Street Ambassador. It is a unique opportunity for people who love baking all around Ireland to get involved, get their aprons on and raise some vital funds for sick children in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

"There are so many ways to get involved and this year, the team in Children's Health Foundation have come up with a whole host of ingenious virtual activities that you can do from home, while also getting friends, families, your local community or co-workers involved! Please sign up, host your own Great Irish Bake for Crumlin and Temple Street activity and help make a real difference to sick children who need it most.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said: “Funds raised from the Great Irish Bake provide a vital lifeline to so many critically-ill children in our hospitals, and this year we need those funds more than ever. We are thrilled that for the first time, the Great Irish Bake will be raising funds for sick children in both CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

"Your bakes and donations will fund essential equipment in the hospitals - equipment that makes an enormous difference for the diagnosis and treatment of children, like ultrasound machines, pumps, patient monitors and so much more for CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

“We are delighted to have Donal return as the Great Irish Bake Ambassador, having previously supported our Great Irish Bake campaign in 2011. We are also delighted to once again be partnering with Gem, who have given us fantastic support over the years and are kindly supporting our Great Irish Bake for Crumlin and Temple Street this year.”

Dan Byrne, Marketing and NPD Executive at Gem Pack Foods commented: “We are delighted to be returning as the sponsor of the Great Irish Bake for Crumlin and Temple Street for 2021 and are thrilled to see the expansion of the campaign to include Crumlin this year.

"Having been involved in this event for a number of years now, we know the difference this campaign makes to the sick children in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street through the funds raised from the nations generous donations.

"This year, we are asking people to get creative with their involvement through online activities! Challenge your families, friends, sports teams, colleagues, and communities to whip up something delicious, host a virtual bake sale and donate to this amazing cause!”

Are you ready to whisk it for the biscuit and take part in this year’s Great Irish Bake to help sick children in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street? Sign up by April 23 to be in with a chance to win an exclusive hamper containing all your baking essentials, kindly sponsored by Gem. Register now at childrenshealth.ie/greatirishbake.