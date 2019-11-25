Donegal burst water main disrupts water supply in South Inishowen

Irish Water has said repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to areas in South Inishowen.

The areas affected include: Burt, Mulleny and the surrounding area in County Donegal.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6.00pm today (November 25, 2019). Supply may take two to three hours to fully return to all affected properties. Customers are advised to take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should they need an update: DON00011656.