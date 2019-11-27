Contact

Concerns raised over lack of progress made on 'critically important' Inishowen project

Donegal County Council seeking Buncrana Leisure Centre tenders

Buncrana Leisure Centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concern has been expressed a “full generation of people have missed out on swimming lessons” as a result of Buncrana Leisure Centre's extended closure.

Speaking following Monday's plenary session of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey described the reopening of the Leisure Centre as “one of the most critically important Inishowen projects going forward.”

Cllr Donaghey said: “I view the re-opening of Buncrana Leisure Centre is one of the most critically important Inishowen projects going forward.

“Buncrana Leisure Centre has been closed for too long now and we need to ensure that it is moved on quickly. Today was our Capital Budgets day and I wanted to ensure that all that needed to be done was being done to progress the project.

“I asked the Director to detail the current position on the Leisure Centre and was told the proposed refurbishment 'continues to be progressed by Donegal County Council and Buncrana Community Leisure Centre Committee.'

“I am disappointed that a full generation of people have missed out on swimming lessons and, until the Leisure Centre is re-opened, every school and person in Inishowen with an interest in learning to swim and use the facility will be greatly disadvantaged.”

A report on Buncrana Leisure, which set out the most cost effective options for the new facility, was presented to Donegal County Council members in March past.

These included refurbishment of the existing Buncrana Leisure Centre, which was estimated at €7.02m excluding VAT.

Councillors also considered demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new purpose build Leisure Centre, the estimated cost of which was €5.67m excluding VAT.

Refurbishment of Buncrana Leisure Centre was deemed to “provide a less efficient leisure centre” and to be cost prohibitive.

The rebuilding option was evaluated by Donegal County Council and Buncrana Community Leisure Centre Committee and has been deemed to “provide a leisure centre which efficiently meets current day needs and presents the best value-for-money.”

Donegal County Council is expected to invite tenders for consultants to design and tender the construction of the new facility before the end of this year.

Elected members will then be advised of the updated cost estimate of the construction and the required co-funding contribution from Donegal County Council, before the project progresses to construction tender stage.

According to Cllr Donaghey, the annual funding allocations sought for Buncrana Leisure Centre is €250,000 (2020); €500,000 (2021); and €1,200,000 (2022).

