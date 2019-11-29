Refurbishment Christmas present for Donegal's Carndonagh Community Hospital

Contact
Refurbishment to take place at Carndonagh Community Hospital
It has been confirmed a contractor will be appointed to the Carndonagh Community Hospital project before Christmas.
The announcement was given a cautious welcome by Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin).
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “I welcome the confirmation from the Regional Health Forum the tender for construction at Carndonagh Community Hospital is due to be returned by December 6, 2019. I have been assured it is 'intended to evaluate and appoint' the preferred contractor before Christmas.
“The first stage of construction will entail the provision of a temporary ward at Buncrana Community Hospital to facilitate the decanting of patients from Carndonagh. This will be followed by the main works at Carndonagh to provide a HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) compliant unit.
“It is currently forecast the works at Buncrana will commence in the first quarter of 2020, with the main works at Carndonagh commencing in the second quarter 2020. The works are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.
“I welcome the confirmation of these dates, any further delays to the Carndonagh Hospital project would be unacceptable. Once the tenders have been returned, evaluation must be prioritised. It is critically important a contractor is appointed prior to Christmas and the works do commence in the New Year,” said Cllr Doherty.
