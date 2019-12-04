Donegal medical facility recognised for role in ground breaking project

Contact
A Donegal medical facility has won a prestigious award for its role in a ground breaking project.
Buncrana Medical Centre's 'Community Paramedic Project' was selected as the winner of the Sustainable Healthcare Project of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Awards 2019.
The project is piloting the introduction of community paramedics. The aim of the community paramedic is to, where possible and safe to do so, avoid the unnecessary transportation of patients to a busy ED and managing the care for the patient in their home/community where they are often more comfortable.
Community paramedics receive specialist training through the National Ambulance Service which includes practice placement in a busy GP surgery such as the Buncrana Medical Centre.
The Buncrana Medical Centre are welcoming two new community paramedics into the team and we look forward to further improving the development of healthcare services for our community and region.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal cancer survivors with creative skills have been encouraged to get involved with research charity campaign.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.