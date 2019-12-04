Donegal medical facility recognised for role in ground breaking project

A Donegal medical facility has won a prestigious award for its role in a ground breaking project.

Buncrana Medical Centre's 'Community Paramedic Project' was selected as the winner of the Sustainable Healthcare Project of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Awards 2019.

The project is piloting the introduction of community paramedics. The aim of the community paramedic is to, where possible and safe to do so, avoid the unnecessary transportation of patients to a busy ED and managing the care for the patient in their home/community where they are often more comfortable.

Community paramedics receive specialist training through the National Ambulance Service which includes practice placement in a busy GP surgery such as the Buncrana Medical Centre.

The Buncrana Medical Centre are welcoming two new community paramedics into the team and we look forward to further improving the development of healthcare services for our community and region.